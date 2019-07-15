This weekend, Chaz "Slim" Williams, a former associate of 50 Cent passed away. While initial reports suggested that 50's relationship with Williams spanned that of an artist-manager situation, 50 has debunked the notion, speaking candidly about the status of the two's connection prior to Williams passing.

"Why my name in this shit," 50 began in an Instagram caption. "I ain’t got nothing to do with Chaz dead or alive. 😒da fuck outta here."

Fans would go on to engage 50 in conversation, giving the mogul the opportunity to reveal that Williams was never his manager, alluding to his role as an alleged traitor as illustrated in his "Many Men (Wish Death)" track, which specifically addresses the attack that left 50 wounded with nine gunshots.

The lyrics in questions can be found peppered throughout the comment section: "Slim switched sides on me, let niggas ride on me/I thought we was cool, why you want me to die, homie?"

The backstory explains that Williams was a known associate of drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff who has been long connected to the infamous hit that 50 survived.

The aforementioned post is the only acknowledgment that 50 gave of Slim's passing and, as is true of his character, he'll likely let that be the only sentiments he reflects of Williams's death.