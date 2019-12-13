50 Cent doesn't really care if he offends you. He is unapologetically himself, both in person and through his online presence. For years, the rapper-turned-television producer has been uncovering layers of his personality via social media, pissing off a ton of people along the way. It's not uncommon for him to attack his rivals on Instagram, sharing unattractive photos of them and adopting a bully-like mentality. Fif will stop at nothing to win a battle. His stubbornness has worked out in his favor, earning him legal wins against Teairra Mari and moral victories over Randall Emmett, Young Buck, Floyd Mayweather, and so many others. These days, the man is fairly positive online, enjoying time with his girlfriend Cuban Link and occasionally trolling her as well. This time, he decided to get a little protective, perhaps showing signs of jealousy when he snapped at a fan in her comments.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Posting a photo of herself at the gym, Cuban Link got one man shooting his shot in her comments, asking what she was up to on the weekend. Attempting to prevent him from succeeding in stealing his girl, 50 Cent appeared in his replies, destroying his likelihood with a single sentence. "She doing shit you can't afford to do little n***a," wrote the entertainer.

50 Cent and Cuban Link are adorable together, often sharing their favorite moments on social media and never passing up an opportunity to clown each other. Clearly, Fif sees something special in her.