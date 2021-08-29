All Things Fall Apart premiered almost a decade ago, but 50 Cent is still receiving hate for the role he played in the film. For the film, Fif' lost a TON of weight, and at the time people poked fun at him. After the film went under the radar, for the most part, the internet doubled down on the hate.

We're sure you've seen the memes calling Fif' out for the weight loss. Well, the G-Unit boss had also seen the memes. Fif' reposted and responded to one of the posts on Instagram with his usual hilarious yet savage nature. "See how people make fun of discipline, but can’t even lose weight to look good," he wrote. "Then if you call them fat your shaming them [.] get the fuck out of here!"

All Things Fall Apart was directed by Mario Van Peebles, and starred 50 Cent, Ray Liotta, Mario Van Peebles, and Lynn Whitfield. The movie was originally named Things Fall Apart, but Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel of the same name stopped that from happening. 50 tried to buy out Chinua, but ended up just adding "All" to the title to avoid legal issues. Fif' plays a cancer patient in the film.

