An unexpected twist in Mo'Nique's quest for vindication was a cry of support from 50 Cent. For years, Mo'Nique has complained about being blackballed in the industry, and she has noted names including Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry as being involved. The Oscar-winning actress has been in the entertainment industry for decades, but in recent years, she has faced struggles behind the scenes.

Mo'Nique hasn't been shy when speaking about her fellow entertainers that she has accused of stagnating her career, but she recently found an ally in 50 Cent.

The Rap mogul has been determined in getting Mo'Nique back on the screen and she may pop up in one of his productions sooner than later. Fif also publicly called for Perry and others to apologize to Mo'Nique, and according to the rapper, they had a private conversation where they hashed things out.

"I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. "He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now ! GLG [stoplight emoji]GreenLightGang [bullseye emoji] She Back."

People have praised Fif for his support of Mo'Nique and she seems to be grateful as she was recently filmed dancing to one of his songs at her show. Check it out below.