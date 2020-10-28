When he undertook the large task of executive producing Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was also the rapper's debut studio album, 50 Centpromised the late star that he would make the album so good that it would win awards.

"He told his mom, he wanted to take her to a award show. So i’m gonna make sure his album gets her there," said Fif about Pop Smoke in March.

Last night, the prophecy was fulfilled and Pop won the award for Best New Hip Hop Artist, beating Jack Harlow, Flo Milli, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, and Rod Wave.



The award was much-deserved and, considering his album is among the top-selling projects of the entire year, it was somewhat of a no brainer.

50 Cent has officially chimed in on the big win, saying: "Ok, he got one, for his mom. @roddyricch thank you for helping me with this. She want to Woo."

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Pop's mother was not there to accept the award. The hosts of the show accepted it on Pop's behalf.

During the show, Quavo performed a tribute set to the late rapper, rapping a live rendition of "Aim For The Moon", for which the official music video released this week.

Rest in peace to Pop Smoke.