Usually, 50 Cent's Instagram page is filled with antics, but this time, he used it for the greater good. Yesterday (September 2), the 47-year-old shared pictures from his son's birthday party. Sire Jackson, Fif's youngest child, turned ten years old recently, and his father threw him an event he'd never forget.

50, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared pictures from the gathering with his 28.2 million followers. His caption read, "My Boy [Sire Jackson] turned 10 yesterday. He is getting so big I can't believe how fast the time went." The post was composed of 9 pictures and has already garnered over 125,000 likes.

Judging by the images, the party's theme was based on "Call of Duty," the first-person shooting video game. Decorated in black and green, the venue featured necessary props like protective equipment and war zone materials. Additionally, in true celebrity fashion, a couple of famous kids stopped by to join in on the festivities. Chris Brown's eldest daughter, Royalty was there along with Bow Wow's daughter, Shai Moss. All three of the children posed for a picture wearing military-colored clothing.

Appreciative of what his father had done for him, Sire hopped in the comments and wrote, "Thank you for the best party ever Dad! Love you! [red heart and praising hands emojis]."

In recent news regarding 50 Cent, the Power executive producer had to step into the feud between his show's actors. After an encounter between Joseph Sikora and Gianno Paolo was captured on camera, the two's drama was blasted across social media. This prompted Fif to chime in and make a statement. He wrote, "Oh sh*t, it's up! Now I never like to start sh*t but you should sock him Tommy. Wait I think this little n*gga Brayden got a knife. lol."