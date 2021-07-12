On July 6th, 50 Cent turned forty-six years old, only a few years out from truly living up to his namesake. Given that one of his most iconic musical moments arrives at the beginning of "In Da Club," in which he famously chants "go shawty, it's your birthday," it goes without saying that Fif understands the significance of the milestone.

As such, the rapper-turned-television-mogul made sure to celebrate in style, taking the trip down to party in Boston over the weekend. Yesterday, Fif took to Instagram to share a video recap of the lavish event, scored by the aforementioned "In Da Club."

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

With the event going down at The Grand, the clip showcases a jam-packed venue fueled by #lecheminduroi fuelled revelry. It also appears as if Fif took the stage at one point during the night, though it's unclear what songs he performed; perhaps the beloved deep cut "When It Rains It Pours" earned a position on the spotlight, unlikely though it may be.

Either way, Fif appears to have had a grand old time, as did those in attendance -- a testament to his status as one of hip-hop's best entertainers. "Boston B-day party was lit," he writes, keeping it simple on his Instagram page. We'd like to once again show Fif some birthday love, and one can only imagine what stops he'll pull out when he actually turns 50. Check out the recap of his Boston-based birthday bash below.