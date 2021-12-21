Power continues its dominance on Starz with numerous spin-offs. In 2022, Power Book IV: Force is set to make its debut on STARZ. However, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan recently made their debut. Fif has continued to promote all of the shows, as he attempts to take charge of Starz.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Each of the shows has attracted major figures from Omari Hardwick to Method Man and Mary J. Blige. However, fans recently noticed that Fif also enlisted Geoffrey Owens for Power Book II as Daniel Warren. Nearly two years ago, Owens, who is known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux in The Cosby Show, went viral a few years ago when fans noticed that he was working at Trader Joe's, which was partially due to the Bill Cosby scandal.

"A few years ago someone posted Actor Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe's trying to shame him & now this season of his life he's on Power Book II," a viral tweet read that 50 posted to his IG page. "I am very happy about this! S/O to everyone involved that made this happen! He's doing a phenomenal job!"

50 praised Owens, writing, "Yeah the under dog back on Top @iamgeoffreyowens GHOST GLG," Fif captioned the post.

It looks like Fif has Owens in mind for other projects. Earlier today, the rapper admitted his crush on Phylicia Rashad and his appreciation for The Cosby Show in a post where he suggested he would be attempting to revamp the show. The second slide on the post included a headshot of Owens, so maybe Fif found his new Dr. Huxtable?



