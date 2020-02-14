50 Cent's rivalry with Diddy, or Puffy as he calls him, doesn't extend to the Bad Boy CEO's son, Quincy. As 50 Cent continues his promo run for ABC's For Life, he hit the Breakfast Club where he revealed that Quincy has been cast in one of his shows. "His son, Quincy. He's casted in one of the shows," he explained. "It ain't got nothing to do with Puffy. His work got him in it, you know? He been workin', doin' his thing."

50 Cent and Diddy don't have a great relationship due but Fif said that doesn't actually affect his decision to work with the people around him. "I would never not work with Puffy's kids or anybody around that. Like, if we had an issue, it's an issue between me and him and we'll talk about it," he continued. He continued to explain that he previously saw Christian Combs at a show before security took alert that Fif was in the building. "I'm not gon' mess with nobody kids. That's Yayo with the slap your kids type of thing," he added.

Of course, this seems to align with Fif's decision to not argue with anyone anymore following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. However, seeing his recent spats with his rivals, it's unclear how long that'll stick.

Peep the interview below with the Quincy bit starting around the 9:30 mark.