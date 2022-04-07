50 Centhas no chill, even if money's involved. The iconic New York MC's transition to film and television has been successful but there have been a few bumps along the way. STARZ became the home to his most successful series to date, including the Power universe. Unfortunately, 50 Cent believes that they've downplayed the success of shows like Power and BMF.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Fif took aim at STARZ over the weekend after they prematurely launched episode 9 of Power Book IV: Force. The episode was actually expected to drop this week but a few fans were able to catch a glimpse of the episode on Sunday during a short window of time. After episode 10, each show in the Power universe will be off of the air for at least six months.

Fif shared a photo of the STARZ CEO Jeffery Hirsch, and mocked him for the business structure of STARZ. "Hey guys is there anyway you can keep your subscription to STARZ for 6 months. we have nothing from 50. I made a mistake but we have some great old movies you can watch again. LOL," Fif wrote before going in on Billy Bush, the host of Extra Studios.

"He’s one of the Top guys, everybody Loves him," Fif wrote alongside a picture of Bush. "get the fuck outta here @billybush LOL you must have a show idea."

After Bush appeared to leave a comment on Fif's post, the TV executive continued called him out for being a brown-noser. "look at Billy kissing ass, I bet you he sitting on a hit Tv show right now. ðI see you Billy, I See YOU. LOL," he wrote.

Check the posts out below.