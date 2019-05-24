Self-help guru Tony Robbins' found himself in deep troubles today, just days after he was accused of sexual misconduct. In a video obtained by Buzzfeed, the self-help guru was filmed using the N-word repeatedly during one of his seminars in the 80s. But it gets worse, he suggested to the audience that if any Black person was offended by the slur, they "are still a slave."

"As long as someone calls you n---- and get that kind of response, I seen you right now, where you're ready to explode, then what you've done is given that person absolute control over you," Robbins said in the video. "You have no control in your life. You are still a slave."