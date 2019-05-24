New footage emerged of the self-help guru using the N-word in a seminar in the 1980s.
Self-help guru Tony Robbins' found himself in deep troubles today, just days after he was accused of sexual misconduct. In a video obtained by Buzzfeed, the self-help guru was filmed using the N-word repeatedly during one of his seminars in the 80s. But it gets worse, he suggested to the audience that if any Black person was offended by the slur, they "are still a slave."
"As long as someone calls you n---- and get that kind of response, I seen you right now, where you're ready to explode, then what you've done is given that person absolute control over you," Robbins said in the video. "You have no control in your life. You are still a slave."
He later asked the audience to "pretend that I'm black" before leading a group song where everyone sings, "I'm a n----, you're a n----, be a n---- too" and "I'm a h--ky, you're a h--ky."
Robbins' attorney issued a statement afterward about the clip. "The presentation was positive and was accepted in the context in which it was conducted: a passionate discussion about racism and how to rise above it," Robbins' lawyers said in a statement. "Any suggestion that Mr. Robbins is somehow racist or insensitive to the African-American community is absurd and false. Indeed, one of Mr. Robbins' event partners for 25-plus years is an African-American."
50 Cent took to Instagram and chimed in on the conversation. Fif shared a clip that's surfaced all over the Internet and asked Robbins a simple question.
"@tonyrobbins what the fuck kinda point were you trying to prove. 😠I know @oprah is not cool with this shit," he wrote.