Back in January, a corporate apartment in New Jersey leased by 50 Cent was burglarized for up to $3 million in both jewelry and cash. At the time, reports circulated that it was 50's home that had been broken into, although according to his attorney, it was actually the apartment. Since that time, the police had been doing a thorough investigation in order to find out who was responsible.

According to TMZ, the police actually found a stolen vehicle near the scene of the crime, and they were eventually able to link it to the burglary, which led to the arrest of the alleged suspects. Travis Villalobos, Richard Murphy, and Matthew Gale have now been charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal mischief.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

These men will now have to face trial for the alleged burglary, and they could face some very stiff penalties. As for the stolen goods, 50 Cent and his camp are still hoping that the police can bring back the money and jewelry, although considering the burglary took place five months ago, there is a good chance all of that money long gone.

Stay tuned for updates surrounding this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

