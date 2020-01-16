It doesn't seem so long ago that 50 Cent was going to war with anybody who so much as gazed in his general direction. We saw it week after week, even going so far as to document the process like the drama historians we are; how can we forget such classics as "50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: Hello, Old Friend." During the height of his cyberbullying spree, Fif would often make use of an iconic hashtag: "#GetTheStrap." The saying became so synonymous with his signature brand of trolling it quickly took on a life of its own, even becoming a full-fledged anthem by Fif himself, Uncle Murda, Casanova, and the Rainbow Wonder Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Today, perhaps feeling a tinge of wistful nostalgia, perhaps simply feeling the need to remind people of his lyrical prowess, Fif took to Instagram to channel some #GetTheStrap energy. "I am not gang gang, I do not gang bang, but play me like I’m pussy, I will pull up and bang," he captions, alongside a particularly imposing image. The lines of course stem from the aforementioned "Get The Strap," marking Fif's opening lines and one of his rare returns to music.

It's unlikely we'll see 50 revert to the age of doling out unprovoked digital beatings with a practiced hand. But if he ever does decide to go down that road, what better hashtag exists than #GetTheStrap?