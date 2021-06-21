Ever since he first endeared himself to rap fans by singlehandedly robbing the entire hip-hop landscape on wax, 50 Cent has seemingly relished in playing the villain.

His history of lyrical warfare is well documented, having picked up feuds with JAY-Z, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Styles P, Kanye West, and more during his prime. Even after transitioning to the world of television, Fif never shied away from confrontation -- lest we forget about the infamous birth of "Fofty."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

As ruthless and calculating as they come, Fif has long developed his reputation throughout the years, to the point where his IG page still strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. Yet every so often, 50 reveals a softer side, a heart of gold hidden beneath layers of ice. Over the weekend, Fif found himself breaking character following a Father's Day celebration with his son Sire, which prompted the Power mogul to share a few words on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s day God bless hope you enjoyed your family," writes Fif, sharing a picture of himself and his son -- though in true Fif fashion, he made sure to throw in a bit of self-promotion with a reminder that "Raising Kanan 7/18 #lecheminduroi." Sire also shared a Father's Day picture on his own Instagram page, furthering the narrative that behind the badass exterior lies a heart of gold. Check out the pics below, and show some belated Father's Day love to 50 and all the hip-hop dads out there.