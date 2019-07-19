We recently pondered what an Eminem and 50 Cent collaboration might sound like in modern times, given their last go-around arrived with 2012's "My Life." The song made for a lackluster swan song, especially considering the pair's otherwise stellar track-record, and many wondered whether Gatman & Robbin would ever ride again. After all, Eminem's most recent albums have been decidedly 50 Cent free, despite being one of the rapper's closest friends and most trusted collaborators. Therefore, when it was announced that Ed Sheeran had successfully reunited Em and Fif on wax, many were cautiously optimistic.

Last week, the song arrived in nostalgic fashion, with Big Ed, Eminem, and 50 Cent each handling a verse over a nostalgic, Scott Storch-esque instrumental. Given the sheer volume of star power assembled on a single track, it wasn't surprising to see the Collaborations No. 6 cut skyrocket to the top of the trends. The popularity was hardly lost on 50 Cent, a man well aware of his own value. Looking to a report from OfficialCharts, Fif took a moment to reflect on the inevitability of his continued musical rise.

"I kinda knew this was gonna happen, but ok guys," writes 50, always self-assured. "Let’s turn up, it’s lit." Unfortunately, the song failed to crack the Billboard Top 100, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the rise continue - especially if both parties continue their recent bout of activity. Are you sitll bumping "Remember The Name," now that the nostalgia has worn off?