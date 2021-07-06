50 Cent Blessed Dr. Dre Production On "When It Rains It Pours"

With today marking 50 Cent's forty-sixth birthday, it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many classic tunes. And while it might have been tempting to circle back to albums like Get Rich Or Die Tryin or The Massacre, it's hard to resist the melancholic charm of the Dr. Dre-produced "When It Rains It Pours."

Originally released as part of the Get Rich Or Die Tryin film soundtrack, the somber and reflective track finds 50 delivering a singsong flow over Dre and Mike Elizondo's guitar arrangement. Snapshots of his brutal world are delivered in fragments, a testament to Fif's visceral penmanship. "Bloodstains on my stoop, when Akbar got shot, when homicide outside, ni*ga I'm not," he raps. "This the third time them ni*gas done circled the block / it's money down now, yeah, but damn it's hot."

Be sure to show some birthday love to the one and only 50 Cent, whose catalog can easily stand alongside any of your favorite hip-hop legends. Happy birthday Fif!

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bloodstains on my stoop, when Akbar got shot

When homicide outside, ni*ga I'm not

This the third time them ni*gas done circled the block

It's money down now, yeah, but damn it's hot

They'll love to catch a ni*ga, on a direct sale

They say, "tell us who caught the body, or you goin' to jail"

Look, if you know the drill you stay the fuck outta dodge

And say what's happenin' to the captain

And what's up to the sarge