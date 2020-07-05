Pop Smoke's posthumous debut officially arrived on Friday. Months after the rapper's tragic passing in California, 50 Cent and Steven Victor made sure that his vision to hold down the summer was upheld. Despite the fact that it's a celebration of Pop Smoke's life and legacy, it appears that DJ Clue had some selfish motives and allegedly refused to play songs from Pop Smoke's new album because he didn't get the record first. This, according to 50 Cent.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Clue later denied this was the case, saying that he had planned to have a day dedicated to Pop Smoke upon the release of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. However, Fif didn't think this was an adequate answer. Taking to his favorite platform of all, Instagram, he put Clue on blast, once again.

"@djclue No you did say it sucker. The record will go into rotation anyway, you are bugged out. you lucky @djenvy said don’t punch ya face," Fif captioned the photo.

Despite his attempt to further bully DJ Clue, Uncle Snoop chimed in and asked Fif to "chill."

"Chill50 we got bigger fish to fry. The album look and sound amazing pop would be proud of u," he commented. "U did dat"