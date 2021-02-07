It's not your average Super Bowl weekend. Sports events haven't been the same since the pandemic but plenty of leagues are managing all things considered. Unfortunately, it seems as if people are still partying like it's 2019, without masks or concern for coronavirus.

50 Cent was among the many celebrities to host Super Bowl-related festivities this weekend but the mayor of St. Petersburg wasn't necessarily welcoming. And rightfully so. Fif's maskless party included tons of people packed inside of a nightclub without regard for social distancing measures. Fif's party was held at a private airport hangar and was required to include limited capacity and masks.

The mayor of St. Petersburg took to Twitter where he made it clear he wasn't pleased with the festivities, even threatening to issue fines to those involved. In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, his spokesperson disclosed that an investigation into the party and the airport management company is underway.

"This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It's not safe or smart. It's stupid. We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent," wrote Mayor Rick Kriseman on Twitter.

50 might be getting singled out by Kriseman in this instance but authorities across Tampa have been issuing warnings over Super Bowl parties. Steve Aoki was recently put on blast by Tampa police for hosting a maskless party, despite the event organizers saying there would be strict measures enforced.

