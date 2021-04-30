50 Cent is on the attack this week. While the established television producer has been hard at work shooting his upcoming series BMF, he's seemingly found time to bash some of his long-documented rivals. On Thursday, Fif commented on Ja Rule's alleged $3 million lawsuit from the IRS, claiming that he hasn't paid his full taxes in the last twelve years. Now, he's taking aim at one of Ja's associates, bashing Irv Gotti for claiming that DMX died of a crack and fentanyl overdose.

The co-founder of Murder Inc. made the claims last week, hopping onto a radio show and saying, "He had COVID. They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug, fentanyl, was mixed in with the crack and that's what made him overdose. And then he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn't breathe. You know that COVID f*cks with your respiratory system."



50 Cent just caught wind of Irv Gotti's comments, posting a video of his radio show appearance on Instagram and adding his commentary in the caption. "This guy is a idiot," he said about Irv. "Did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! Why would he say that?"

Swizz Beatz seemingly agrees with 50, commenting on the post, saying, "Bozo moves can’t lie."

DMX reportedly suffered a heart attack on April 2, which possibly stemmed from a drug overdose. He was rushed to the hospital where it was reported that he was in a "vegetative state" after blood flow was restricted to his brain. DMX's family has not confirmed that his death was caused by "bad crack" or fentanyl, as Irv Gotti has said.

