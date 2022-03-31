Chris Rock finally broke his silence on the Oscars slap on Sunday night. The comedian performed his first stand-up sets since the incident at the Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday night for back-to-back shows. During the night late performance, he briefly chimed in on the matter without mentioning anyone's name in particular.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rock didn't directly mention the incident, saying that he's "still processing what happened" but most people who attended his shows said that he was in good spirits.

50 Cent, who spent the majority of Monday morning recycling memes of Will Smith slapping Rock, came up with some encouraging words for the comedian this morning. The Power exec. shared the Hollywood Reporter's headline following Rock's set, praising the comedian for keeping his head high after the incident took place. "I don’t know how @chrisrock held his composure, but i’m glad he didn’t make a mess of the whole thing," he captioned the post.

Less than 12 hours later, and Fif couldn't help himself from sharing more video edits of Will Smith and Chris Rock. This time, it was an edit syncing the claps from the "Men In Black" instrumental with video of the slap. "This shit is funny till that law suit hit, here it come in 5, 4, 3, 2, $100,000,000," Fif wrote. "yeah that’s how this kinda shit plays out!"