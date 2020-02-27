Def Jam is one of the most iconic labels in hip-hop although it has seen a bit of a decline over the last decade. For the last two years, Paul Rosenberg has been in charge of the brand and it seems like he wasn't doing enough to meet the label's goals. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that he recently decided to step down, albeit, at a pretty odd time.

Now, Def Jam is looking for a brand new CEO and there have been rumors as to who it will be. Many are trying to guess who the best fit would be and some pretty famous people have been brought up. In fact, a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast had some thinking Kanye West could fit the role. While nothing is confirmed, 50 Cent decided to throw his hat into the ring although it feels like he's trolling, which is usually the case with Fif.

"I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. somebody gotta do it, who better then me," 50 wrote. Fans were immediately perplexed by 50's announcement and it was pretty transparent that it was a troll. While Fif is certainly qualified for the job, he would be delivering a much more official statement if he was really going to take the position.

It remains to be seen who will get Rosenberg's former post so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.