Rapper 50 Cent may be one of the most famous internet trolls, but when he's wrong, he knows when to offer up an apology. The romance between rappers Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion has been heating up and the happy couple is growing more comfortable with sharing their relationship on social media. Over the weekend, Moneybagg shared a sexy photo of Megan laying on a pool table as he stands over her. They stare at each other seductively and in the caption, Moneybagg wrote, "She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit."

Fif is known to poke his nose into his friends' comments sections, and he did just that with Moneybagg's photo. "All kinda good looking hoes out here the pressure a break em. Lol," he wrote. He didn't share exactly what his comment meant, but many interpreted it as Fifty saying that there are plenty of good looking women in the world and the pressure of staying faithful will eventually break them up, or that Moneybagg will break under the pressure of temptation.

Moneybagg didn't appreciate the term "hoe" being used anywhere near his woman, so he replied to 50's comment by writing, "Yeah hoes but she don't fall in dat category." Just a few hours ago 50 Cent shared the pool table image to his Instagram page and publicly apologized to Moneybagg for his previous comment. "Hey @moneybaggyo I looked at this picture saw your comment, and wrote that i didn’t even realize that was Megan," he said. "Misunderstanding no disrespect I’ll hit ya phone later."