50 Cent has had issues with a large number of people: Young Buck, Rick Ross, Wendy Williams, Ja Rule, Floyd Mayweather, his own son Marquise Jackson, and many more. However, he realizes that he may have been in the wrong, getting caught up in the heat of battle with some of them. That's why he's just issued an apology on Instagram.

"I want to apologize to you, if i have offended you over the years," wrote the entertainer before getting everybody's hopes up.

"I would say i’m sorry but i’m not a sorry person," he added. "This will have to do!"



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The photo attached to the caption shows the entrepreneur in a stunning suit, motioning to the camera and looking very dapper. His apology is not directed at one person or another, but anybody that has ever felt attacked by the rapper can take this as their own proper admission of guilt. After all, he's already said that he has no intention of actually saying sorry to people personally, so this is the best they'll get.

As he previously explained, comments have been turned off from the post to limit the number of spam bots leaving unnecessary advertisements on his page.

Take a look at his "apology" below.