Today's the day where Americans dictate whether it's another four years of Trump or Joe Biden returns to the White House. Many are considering this the most important American election in modern history. The stakes are high, especially for Trump. And despite celebrity endorsements from the likes of Lil Wayne and 50 Cent, the POTUS' efforts to remain in office have been desperate.



According to a new report from the New York Times, the reason why is because Donald Trump is in extreme fear of heading to prison if he ends up losing the election. If you recalled, he managed to finesse the system into believing that a sitting President shouldn't be subject to criminal processing.

"Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House. In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him."

There are several "existing investigations" on Trump yet there could be even more if he faces defeat. Ultimately, Trump is in dire fear that prosecutors will go after him which is why he's doing everything in his power -- including inviting Lil Pimp on stage at a rally -- to defeat Joe Biden.

While Chelsea Handler said her ex-boyfriend would now be voting Biden, 50 Cent chimed in on the recent report by Vanity Fair. The rapper shared a screenshot of the headline, suggesting that he's expecting Trump to be behind bars for a long time if he takes an L tonight.

"If he don't win, he going in LOL," Fif wrote, along with a shrugging emoji.

The post was deleted off of his page but Akademiks captured it before it was taken down. In the comment section, Charlamagne Tha God echoed Fif's sentiments.

"I've been saying this for months," he wrote. "Only thing keeping him out of prison now is because he's the president."

What do you think the outcome of tonight's election will be? Will Lil Pump move out of the country as promised or will it be a Biden & Harris victory?



