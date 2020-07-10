If you've been missing your weekly dose of Power, one of the hottest shows on television, then you're in luck because the executive producer has just announced the premiere date for the sequel.

As 50 Cent and the team at STARZ work on several spin-offs from the hit series, the first one has just been announced to start in the Fall.

"The wait is over," announced 50 Cent with the show's official cover. "Power Book II: Ghost premieres this September. Tune in for an exclusive teaser this Sunday on the @Starz App. #PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds."

Fiddy previously voiced his frustration after the coronavirus forced him to delay production on the Power spin-offs but it looks like this one is still on pace to begin in September.

Mary J. Blige and Method Man have both been confirmed to be starring in the show.

Power Book II: Ghost is set to take a closer look into Omari Hardwick's character on the original series. It is one of four spin-offs that have been ordered by STARZ.



