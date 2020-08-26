50 Cent, that magnificently malicious media-manipulating mastermind, has officially struck again. Following a wildly entertaining back and forth with Tip Harris that found the latter defiantly declaring himself to be the proud owner of five classic records, it might have been easy to write the pair off as digital-age rivals. Yet in reality, their bickering was merely a diversion, carefully designed to keep both names at the forefront of our minds. And lo and behold, there was a reason for that.

M. Phillips/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, 50 Cent took to his old stomping ground of Instagram to announce Twenty Four Seven, the latest TV series he's producing, starring none other than Tip "T.I." Harris. Inspired by the book Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD's First "Hip-Hop Cop," the series is set to premiere on CBS at an unknown date. Aside from executive-producing the series through his Grand Hustle Entertainment imprint, Tip will be leading the cast as former NYPD Detective Derrick Parker, who ended up working on several of hip-hop's high profile cases.

While it's unconfirmed as to whether the series will reimagine some of those cases in elaborate fashion, as Notorious C.O.P covers the murder of 2Pac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G, and Jam Master Jay, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of the game's legends depicted in the upcoming series. In that regard, Twenty Four Seven has the potential to please biopic fans, crime fans, and hip-hop fans in one fell swoop.

Check out the full announcement below, and show some love to 50 Cent, who continues to build his media empire with unapologetic panache.