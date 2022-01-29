Over the past few years, 50 Cent's music career has taken a backseat to his television production endeavors. His Power series on STARZ has become one of the most popular dramas out, and he does not plan to stop, releasing a spin-off of the show in February titled Power, Book IV: Force.

While discussing this upcoming show recently on The Talk, 50 Cent also touched on his future music endeavors, confirming that his next album will be his last ever: "I probably think I'll deliver one more full length album, then the other things I do will be connected to film and television. I'm having so much success in this area that I have opportunities to keep releasing music through the projects that I'm bringing."

It sees that although he will close out his career as an artist after his next album, he will still release music through his shows on soundtracks, much like the theme song for Power, Book IV: Force in early January with Lil Durk and Jeremih.

He had already hinted that he would be done with music soon last month, as he posted on Instagram that he was a Top 10 rapper of all time: "Smile my next album might be my last. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years, don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh. Nah, I'm Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done."

Now that 50 Cent has laid out his plans for the immediate future, are you excited to hear his final album ever, considering he has not put one out since 2014?