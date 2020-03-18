Rick Ross and 50 Cent are mortal enemies but, in recent years, the latter has actually been attempting to get the Florida legend to testify on his behalf in a lawsuit involving Ross' baby mama Lastonia Leviston. The case has dragged on incessantly, resulting in 50 Cent's decision to file for bankruptcy a few years ago. After our exclusive report that 50 Cent had been trying to serve legal paperwork to Rick Ross in a new state, it appears as though his team was successful in getting through to the rapper.

50 Cent's legal representative, Imran H. Ansari, has issued a statement on the most recent development in this case.

"Rick Ross has been trying to duck this deposition since last year, and having not shown up for a hearing before a federal judge in Georgia last week, we are pleased with the judge’s decision to put an end to his evasiveness by making him accept a subpoena from my client and testify," said Ansari.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to the report, papers were successfully served on March 11 and a deposition was ordered for March 25. With the current state of affairs in the world, it's unclear whether Rick Ross will appear to testify via video call or in person.

We will keep you updated on this matter as further information becomes available.

[via]