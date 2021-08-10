We all know that 50 Cent knows how to ruffle a few feathers online. The rapper's mastered the art of online trolling better than most people. It results in hilarious moments but tense ones, as well. This morning, what Fif thought was a compliment turned out to earn him a scathing reply from one of the stars in the Power spin-off.



David Becker/Getty Images

Power and Empire may have often been compared to one another, 50 Cent has constantly reminded people of the superior show. However, he does have respect for several of the actors involved with Empire. Taraji P. Henson became the center of Fif's latest post where he compares her character, Cookie, to Patina Miller's role on Power Book III.

"You know i don’t miss nothing @patinamiller knocking cookie shit out the box. Empire who, how, where? LOL," the rapper said. Unfortunately, Miller wanted no parts in Fif's online antics and addressed the comment head-on.

"Normally I wouldnt comment, but i feel its necessary…both of these characters are strong af," Miller commented. "I love that queen and look up to her! I do think both characters can co exist and one doesnt have to be “better” than the other…Lift them both up!! Thank you for your support always."

While she did express her gratitude for Fif, he certainly was caught off guard by what she had to say. He responded, "did she just say that?"

"@patinamiller i’m the only one comparing you and @tarajiphenson to make people see you that way. Taraji crazy ass put in a lot of work, it takes a lot of time to get in the hearts and minds of an audience like that. you over there on some black women power shit smh LOL WTF."

Check the post out below.