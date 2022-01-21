50 Cent previously hinted that he has a new album on the way but that doesn't mean his empire in film and television will be stagnant during the recording process. Per Deadline, the Power and BMF executive has teamed up with Mona-Scott Young to produce an upcoming series titled Hip Hop homicides for WEtv.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

With Van Lathan tapped as the host, the upcoming series for WEtv aims to explore the tales of some of the most significant murders in hip-hop history. The show aims to detail the involved murders of the culture's most prominent figures while hoping to uncover new details.

Hip Hop Homicides will be produced by 50 Cent through G-Unit Film & Television and Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions, who will handle physical production. Lionsgate Television will be the leading distributor for the series.

"G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” 50 Cent said.

Hip Hop Homicides will be released as an eight-part series later on this year on AMC Networks’ WEtv and through ALLBLK streaming services.

"50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” Scott-Young said of the series.

