50 Cent and Busta Rhymes have had an interesting relationship throughout the years. And it's no wonder -- both rappers share much in common, be it their New York heritage, their musical chemistry with Dr. Dre, and their affinity for good-natured (if occasionally scathing) competition. Though recent exchanges have seen the pair exchanging mischievous shots over social media, Funkmaster Flex recently came through to reminisce on the good old days, sharing a badass throwback image of the legendary New York emcees.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Brooklyn / Queens Legends: Busta Rhymes x 50cent! COMMENTS OFF: Hahaha!" captions Flex, alongside the vintage black and white snap. In it, both Busta and Fif are holding it down, with the former actually having his signature arm and shoulder tattoo polished off. It's unclear as to when this was taken, but Flex confirms that he'll be breaking down the origin of the picture "in detail" on his show tonight.

On that note, one has to wonder how many more photographic gems Funk Flex is holding onto in his archives. Clearly, Fif and Busta go way back, though they haven't collaborated as many times as expected. In fact, Fif and Busta have only crossed paths on wax once for the Eminem-assisted "Hail Mary," and it was a shared disdain of Ja Rule that brought them together. That and the use of a 2Pac beat, as Busta Rhymes and Pac enjoyed a lengthy friendship prior to his death.

Be sure to check out the picture below, and for those curious about the backstory, tune into Funkmaster Flex's show tonight at 10 PM. Though 50 Cent has seemingly retired from music, Bus-a-Bus is still going strong, having lined up his new album ELE2 for this Friday. Be sure to check out the project's official tracklist, which features Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and more, right here.