It's unknown if they had the winning team, but it looks as if A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent were giving people a run for their money over the weekend. We've previously reported on the various ways that some of our favorite artists celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday (June 19), and many of them made sure to link up for cocktails, house parties, and toasting to their successes.

50 Cent and A$AP Rocky's crews united for a kickback where beer pong skills were put to the test, and Rocky was captured having a playful mishap or two.



The pair of rappers seemed to be on the same team before switching things up, and the person behind the camera had a bit of fun teasing Rocky about his misses. In recent years, the artist making waves on the celebrity beer pong circuit has been Post Malone as he's been raking in the dough with his massive bets against his fellow performers. According to him, Drake "sucks" at the game.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look as if Post was able to make this get-together, but it would interesting to see artists join together for an official league in the future. Check out A$AP Rocky and 50 Cent getting playfully roasted over their beer pong skills below.