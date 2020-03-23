Before being known as a TV exec, actor and one of the most successful businessmen in hip-hop, 50 Cent was surely a controversial figure of his time. References to his past as a drug dealer and the violence that he witnessed became a talking point among politicians globally -- some of which tried to ban him from entering their country. The lyrics that helped him become one of the most successful recording artists of all time also were used against him.

In a recent Instagram post, the rapper advised the young guys in the game from refraining from using gang-related lyrics in their music. As he cited the lyrics off of Get Rich Or Die Tryin' cut "Heat," he explained that the feds are always watching.

"if you say crazy shit on these records they are gonna use it. if you in a gang on the song," he wrote. "When you in the gang when the indictment come fool. LOL."

The caption was written alongside a screenshot of an article from The Conversation that discusses lyrics being used as evidence in lieu of Drakeo The Ruler's case. The Los Angeles rapper is behind bars after the D.A.'s office refiled charges against him for criminal conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle even though he was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges last summer stemming from the same incident. Drakeo's lyrics were used against him for the refiled case against him as well as the first charges.