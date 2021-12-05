The war between 50 Cent and French Montana has seemingly come to an end. The two rappers have been feuding for the better part of the past two years after Fif called out French Montana for his Bugatti. They went back and forth before attempting to dig up dirt on one another. Fif claimed French was on drugs while the Coke Boyz rapper alleged that he had paperwork on the Power executive.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ultimately, things have come to a halt in their war of words, as French announced. The Bronx rapper explained his love for BMF during his recent appearance on Drink Champs. He explained that whatever beef he had with 50 was now dead because he's such a fan of the show. "Man, let me tell you something. Me, I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That's my favorite shit," he said. "Whatever me and 50 ever had -- shout out to 50. Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That's the best work ever."

It seems that Fif accepted the olive branch. The "Many Men" rapper went to his favorite social media platform where he reposted the clip from Drink Champs, and commented on French Montana's kind words about his latest show. "That was the right answer French, well handled. What beef, I don’t remember," Fif wrote. "GLG GreenLightGang BMF," he added before promoting the latest episode of Power.

Southwest T was among the first to highlight this bit from French's interview with NORE and DJ EFN. The BMF founder praised French Montana for trying to bury the hatchet with Fif while extending his appreciation for the shout out. "Much love and Major Respect @frenchmontana thanks for the shout out but more so thanks for being the bigger man because we need to lead by example the youth is always watching," he wrote.

BMF recently closed out the first season to massive success. The second season was renewed days after the first season even began. However, 50 Cent is also said to be producing a companion documentary series to the TV show which will focus on different perspectives involved in the BMF organization.