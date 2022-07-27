Comedian Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas, Tuesday night, and was forced to be airlifted to the hospital after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a four-wheel motorbike, causing a broken leg and other injuries.

The 45-year-old comedian posted a video on his Instagram, last night, showing him strapped to a gurney and covered in bandages, as medical personnel load him into the hospital aircraft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval)

Figures from across the media landscape came together to share their good wishes for Lil Duval's speedy recovery.

"Praying for you champ," comedian Kevin Hart said. "Get well immediately…"

“Damn my prayers go out to @lilduval and his loved ones" rapper 50 Cent said. "I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Lil Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, took to Twitter to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

Duval has been busy in recent years on a variety of platforms. His rap single "Smile B---h" featuring Snoop Dogg peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Top 100 in 2018. He starred in recent comedic roles such as Cronut in the Meet the Blacks franchise, Darius in 2017's Grow House, as well as Half Rack Rickie in the television series Tales.

[Via]