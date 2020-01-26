The NBA’s trade deadline is swiftly approaching. Always an exciting, time the exchange window offers teams looking to compete a chance to bolster their roster and teams aiming to start over a chance to dump bad contracts and retool. Let’s take a look at some trades that would shake up the league.

Nets Trade Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen And A 1st-Round Pick For Bradley Beal

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Just before training camp, Bradley Beal locked himself in with the Wizards - inking a 2-year, $71 million contract extension. However, with running-mate John Wall continuously sidelined and the losses piling up, Beal has reportedly become irritated with the front office, questioning the organization's culture and commitment to winning. Here’s a solution. I think it’s obvious that Washington needs to clear the decks and start fresh with a rebuild. John Wall has maybe the most toxic contract in sports and his money remains on the books through 2023 (player option). I propose the Nets swoop in and poach Beal. One of the game’s best players gets to contend for a title as early as next season with Kevin Durant's return and Washington can get a young promising talent and a pick while they figure things out with Wall. The Wizards would have to add a player or two to the deal to make the money work but I think we have a nice shell for a solid trade.

Heat Trade Justise Winslow, Kendrick Nunn And A 2022 1st-Round Pick For Jrue Holiday

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported nearly a month ago that New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday was available via trade. Holiday seems like a perfect gamble for Pat Riley and the Heat organization to make leaning on their optimism for this year’s team after a franchise-record start. The big question here becomes what New Orleans will want in return and how much of their young crop Miami is willing to ship. Miami likely won’t entertain any deal that includes Bam Adebayo, who is having an all-star season - but names like Kendrick Nunn, Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones Jr., and Duncan Robinson will definitely be on the chessboard. Giving away their young prospect is a heavy pill to swallow though, as Miami does not have picks to give in 2021 or 2023. Yet, things can change at the drop of a dime at the highest level of competition. Here today, gone tomorrow. So, Miami may need to roll the dice while they're hot and make a run at the Finals. This, in the Eastern conference which seems relatively wide open outside of the reigning MVP and the Milwaukee Bucks who Miami has beaten earlier in the year.

Lakers Trade Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2020 & 2023 1st-Round Picks For Devin Booker

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Before and after the arrival of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma has proven to be an able scorer. The former Utah prospect has moments where he’s absolutely unstoppable scoring from the perimeter and the mid-post. Not to mention he’s still getting better and has a star personality off the court. So, could Phoenix be interested in pairing DeAndre Ayton and Kelly Oubre with Kuzma instead of Booker who has for years been posting flashy scoring numbers without it translating into wins? Can the Lakers create a package around Kuzma enticing enough for them to relinquish Booker? Although it’s a doubtful trade, it’s fun to theorize and crazier things have happened at the deadline. Booker would give the Lakers their legitimate third star and more importantly a marksman to pair with LeBron James who traditionally thrives with knock-down shooters. The Lakers would have to pay a heavy price but when you have arguably the best player in the game in his 17th season you have to maximize what’s left of his elite-level play before he begins to decline.

Mavs Trade Tim Hardaway Jr. & Justin Jackson To The Spurs For DeMar DeRozan

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan, a volume mid-range shooter who is also a poor defender, has been a name floating around the NBA twitter-sphere in connection with several teams needing a third wheel. I’m actually a DeRozan fan. But for all his beautiful fade-away jumpers can he make your team better? Maybe as the here-and-there big game veteran who vanishes on some nights for the good of the team. But I’m not sure how willing DeRozan is to conform to a lesser role. Yet, despite all that I feel he can work in nicely with the Mavericks and Luka Doncic. DeRozan can take some of the scoring load off of Luka and run the show offensively when he goes to the bench. When the Dallas offense grows stagnant they can dump it to DeMar in the high-post and let him create. While I said he needs to subject himself to a lesser role, what makes DeRozan attractive is his ability to explode for humongous scoring games when needed. He can single-handedly win games for you and is probably more of an ideal fit for a tertiary role at this point in his career. Spurs would get back a microwave scorer with youthful legs in Tim Hardway Jr. and a player still with tons of upside in Justin Jackson. The trade works for both teams. Spurs continue to skew younger as they transition into a new era in San Antonio while the Mavs can make a push for the now.

Thunder Trade Danillo Gallinari To The Blazers For Hassan Whiteside & A 2020 1st-Round Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Gallinari is a name that makes a ton of sense for Portland. Trade rumors have swirled around the pair for years. He’s a 6’10” point-forward who can run the floor, knock down an open three-pointer, create his own shot and score in bunches. When he’s hot, he can scorch the earth. Gallinari fits in well with what the Blazers do on offensive and is an improved defender. Gallinari would give Portland another tough, proven veteran wing who can post monster scoring nights on occasion. Along with Carmelo Anthony, Gallinari can help lift some of the weight off Damian Lillard’s shoulders. With Jusuf Nurkic returning from injury soon the Blazers will have little need for Whiteside. Portland gets a piece that better fits their style of play while the Thunder collect another first-round pick.

What trades would you like to see at the deadline?