Five fatalities have been confirmed after a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to KATC.

At 9:00 AM Saturday, a Piper Fixed Wing Multi-Engine aircraft carrying six passengers crashed at the intersection of Feu Follet and Verot School Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. Only one passenger survived, and three people, who were on the ground, are being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Official details have not yet been released; however, witnesses tell KATC that the plane hit a powerline while attempting to make an emergency landing. From there, according to David Begnaud of CBS, the plane crashed into a US Post Office parking lot, colliding with a car and then, the plane skidded into a field.

The impact of the crash blew out the windows of the US Post Office, and a nearby Walmart was evacuated.

According to Lora Lavigne of KLFY, federal investigators are taking over on the scene.

Houses in the area may be without power as well.

The plane was headed for Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, GA. Its last flight was from Houston to Lafayette on December 18, 2019.

Video from Kellie Trahan shows the scene after the accident.

For updates, head to KATC.