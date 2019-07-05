It was a day of relaxation for millions of Americans as they enjoyed kicking off their Independence Day weekend. The 4th of July celebration always sparks a social media debate about American history as there are some who choose to relish in not having to work while others take the holiday as an opportunity to educate the masses on slavery in the United States. Wherever you may fall in that conversation is your business, but the online debate didn't stop some of our favorite celebrities from sharing photos and videos of their holiday festivities.

Nelly and his girlfriend Shantel Jackson were soaking up the sun in the Bahamas, while Ciara saluted our troops as a "proud military brat." Chris Brown rose above the colorism controversy that has been following him this week and kicked back on a boat for the holiday. Yung Miami and her man Southside lit fireworks, former President Obama shared a photo of his family with a tender message, and Mary J. Blige showed off her single-and-ready-to-mingle curves as she rocked a bathing suit for the 'Gram. And, of course, President Trump kicked off his military-clad celebration in the nation's capital. Check out a few flicks below.