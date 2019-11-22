4B & Chris Brown Link Up For Emotional Banger "Did You"

How Chris Brown finds time to lay down so many spirited vocal performances remains one of music's great mysteries. Despite being a commercial juggernaut and bonafide superstar, Breezy has never been one to turn down a feature. Today, on the same day his new single with Summer Walker "Something Real" hits DSPS, he's linked up with LA-based producer 4B for an emotional and dance-floor ready banger. Kicking off with a radio-friendly groove, Chris Brown laments on a missed romantic opportunity, one he seems hellbent on course correcting.

"Did you let somebody hold on to you the way I would?" he sings, on the cusp of an electronic-pop breakdown. "Your eyes say words your lips would never say," he continues. "Like it's far too late, so don't bother trying, I'm off your mind." The perfect amount of bittersweet for maximum relatability, "Did You" is a short and sweet addition to both artist's respective catalogs. Turns out, heartbreak isn't exclusive to a full moon after all.

Quotable Lyrics

It's written on your skin and his cologne

You're way to close to be just friends

Y'all holdin' hands, y'all makin' plans

Y’all plottin'

You disappear for days, you just go ghost

Where the hell do you go?