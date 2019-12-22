According to the Nashville Police Department, Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard, was stabbed outside of The Dogwood bar and grill in Nashville, Tennesee, early Saturday.

The news made it to C.J. by phone call prior to yesterday's game against the Rams.

According to ESPN, head coach Kyle Shanahan was there to comfort C.J. for the next hour.

"There's not much you can say," Shanahan said. "You just try to hold a person and be there for him. We tried to figure it out, what we could do and the quickest way to get him to his family. But that was probably my first time in a situation like that, but I think it's exactly what anybody would expect. There's nothing to say, and it's as tragic and as sad of a thing that can happen."

"So to me, when you try to say stuff, you're just, you're insulting the situation. It's as bad as it gets, and you just have to be there for them, and it will be a hard deal to recover from, but he's as strong as any person I've been around."

Before departing to join his family, C.J. asked Shanahan for one favor.

"The last thing he said to me ... he stopped me and he said, 'Make sure these guys go win this game'" said Shanahan during a powerful post-game speech in the locker room.

The 49ers were able to beat the Rams 34-31 in a thriller that ended with a game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould.