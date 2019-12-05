According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Tim Ryan from the San Francisco based sports talk radio show Murph and Mac, has been suspended for the following comments about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson from Monday's episode of the show: "He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing. I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision forget about it, he’s out of the gate." Ryan was referring to Jackson's proficiency in running the read-option offense

Dan Kubus / Getty Images

"We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words. Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately," 49ers officials said in a statement. "We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience." The team has reportedly contacted Ravens' officials to "extend our apologies and assure them the matter is not being taken lightly."

Ryan has since released a statement apologizing for the incident saying, "I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended."