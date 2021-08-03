An NFL player has been caught in the crossfire of controversy after his girlfriend's racist tweets have come back to haunt both of them. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa has caused a stir over his support of former President Donald Trump and his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, and while many have dismissed his incendiary remarks, they weren't letting comments from his girlfriend Jenna Berman go ignored.

Those old tweets have been known to bite people in the behind and Jenna is feeling the wrath of the internet. Several have been shared, including one that reads, "I swear to you I'm a n*gger magnet... [crying laughing emojis]."

Many of Jenna's tweets showed she was quite comfortable saying the n-word in both its "er" and "a" forms, including calling people "f*ck nggas" and "b*tch n*ggas." The tweets were reportedly fired off for years between 2013 to 2016 when Jenna was a teenager, but people aren't letting her get a free pass just because she was a minor at the time.

Currently, Jenna calls herself a social media influencer and the controversy has been so severe that she's deleted her Twitter altogether. The public is curious as to how the 49ers will handle this scandal considering the messages didn't specifically come from one of their players. However, some have suggested that Bosa is aware of his girlfriend's behavior.

