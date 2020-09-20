Last season was massive for the San Francisco 49ers as they came through with a dominant effort on both sides of the football. Their success led them to a Super Bowl appearance where they eventually lost at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The loss made pundits question their star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who looked weak at times during the Championship game. Coming into this season, he had a lot to prove and with a loss in Game 1 to the Cardinals, the doubters came out of the woodwork.

Today, the 49ers came through with a very convincing win against the likes of the New York Jets, although it didn't come without a setback. According to NFL reporter Cam Inman, Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain which means he most likely won't be able to play against the New York Giants next week. This means their backup Nick Mullens will have to take the start.

This is bad luck for the 49ers who are currently playing in the hardest division in all of football. The Cardinals, Rams, and Seahawks all look like formidable foes this season, and the Niners will need everyone to be healthy if they want to a shot at taking the division title.