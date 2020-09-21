49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says star defensive end Nick Bosa "most likely" tore his ACL, during the team's 31-13 NFL win over the New York Jets. Shanahan says the turf conditions are to blame for the large number of injuries sustained during the game.

"I thought it was a real good game by the team. But you've got a little bit of mixed emotions when you lose some guys like that," Shanahan said.

"I don't know why it happened. As far as the feeling that was on the sidelines, I know that's as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf as I have ever been a part of.

"From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was ... It was something our guys were concerned about right away and the results definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, this is a place we've got to go back to next week," he concluded.

The 49ers also lost their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a high-ankle sprain. No timeline was given for Garoppolo's return, but players usually miss 3-4 weeks for similar injuries.

