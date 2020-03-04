The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly emerged as an unexpected, possible destination for soon-to-be free agent quarterback Tom Brady. According to NBC Sports' Tom Curran, San Francisco's interest in Brady is "real" although it appears as though some 49ers players are content to stick with their 28-year old signal caller, Jimmy Garoppolo.

In response to the recent Brady rumors, Niners' All-Pro tight end George Kittle took to instagram to show support for his quarterback by simply captioning a celebratory photo of him and Garoppolo, "Let's run it back 10!"

Despite Curran's claim that the Niners will make a play for Brady once he officially becomes a free agent later this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says he has "not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers' standpoint." Furthermore, Rapoport notes that the 49ers, like Kittle, are more than happy to move forward with Jimmy G as their starting QB.

Last season, Garoppolo completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Brady, who will turn 43 before the 2020 season kicks off, had a 60.8% completion rate with 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions.

We'll find out soon enough whether or not the Niners have any real interest in the six-time Super Bowl champ as teams around the league are permitted to enter contract negotiations with unrestricted free agents starting March 16th.

