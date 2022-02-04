Ahead of the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl, there seems to be serious drama afoot for the LA Rams and their newly built SoFi Stadium. During last Sunday's NFC Championship game at the Rams home stadium, a 49ers fan, identified as forty-year-old restaurant owner Daniel Luna, was mercilessly assaulted and left in the SoFi parking lot.

But according to the LA Times, it took LA's law enforcement three whole days to release a statement addressing the unfortunate situation. Understandably, LA police were met with criticisms and strong skepticism about why the police waited so long to make a statement about the incident and why they wouldn't alert the public sooner of what happened.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There has been speculation that the reason why the police waited so long to say a word about this incident could have something to do with SoFi Stadium hosting the Super Bowl in the next week or so and wanted to avoid bringing too much heat towards the LA Rams, their stadium and of course the NFL as a whole. At this time, Law enforcement has shared that no credible suspects have been named, with LA police launching a full-fledged investigation into the matter as of Sunday night.

We have yet to understand when Luna was attacked and how it happened entirely. Still, as we receive more information regarding the situation, we at HNHH will be sure to provide more updates on this incident.

