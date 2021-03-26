Despite leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance just over a year ago, there has been a lot of talk around whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo is good enough to be the starter for the 49ers. Of course, the team mainly made the Super Bowl because of their defense and run-game, although Garoppolo still needed to be competent enough to make sure the team got where they needed to go.

Over these last few months, trade rumors have been circulating in regards to Garoppolo and after the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick today, there were even more rumblings that Jimmy G could be on the move. Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers have said that Garoppolo is their man and they don't plan on demoting him anytime soon.

These kinds of declarations are typically meaningless especially with the NFL Draft still a month away. Teams love to say one thing and do the complete opposite, so we're sure Jimmy G is still feeling a bit worried heading into the next few weeks.

After a disappointing season in 2020, the 49ers are looking to improve, and the third overall pick could perhaps bring them what they've needed for a while. Whether or not that is a franchise quarterback, remains to be seen.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images