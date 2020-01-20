If the San Francisco 49ers get their wish, they'll be taking the field on February 2nd in their classic all-white throwback uniforms.

According to a report by David Lombardi of The Athletic, 49ers' cornerback Richard Sherman is leading the charge for the Niners to wear the throwbacks in Super Bowl LIV, similar to the way they did the last time they won the Super Bowl 25 years ago.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

During that 1994 season, each NFL team wore throwbacks in certain weeks in honor of the league's 75th anniversary. The Niners, however, continued to wear the throwbacks once they got on a winning streak and they ultimately donned the classic red uniforms as they defeated the San Diego Chargers in the Super Bowl.

Now, the Niners are looking to wear the white throwbacks in Miami, although the league may not approve of the move. San Francisco recently got an exemption to wear the all-white throwbacks in their Week 17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, but Lombardi reports “the NFL currently won’t allow it” for Super Bowl LIV.

The Kansas City Chiefs, listed as the home team, are expected to wear their red and white uniforms on February 2nd. It just remains to be seen if the Niners will be wearing white with gold pants, or the preferred all-white throwbacks.