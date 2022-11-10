Miles Bridges was about to get a huge contract with the Charlotte Hornets this summer, although a domestic violence case put an end to that. For those who don’t know, Bridges turned himself in to the police back in June. This came after an altercation in which he hurt his ex-girlfriend, in front of their two children.

Bridges Pleads No Contest

Just last week, Bridges pleaded no contest to one charge of domestic violence. This was all part of a plea deal that Mychelle Johnson eventually agreed to. Following this news, Bridges filed a restraining order against Johnson. The motion was granted, although a hearing is still yet to be had.

Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets keeps the ball inbounds in the fourth quarter during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Spectrum Center on March 5, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

According to Bridges, Johnson has been stalking and harassing him. On numerous occasions, she has tried to break into his home, and she even stole his dog. He wants her to leave him alone, especially given the recent legal proceedings.

Return In Sight?

Moving forward, it seems like Bridges could be given another chance in the NBA. With his domestic violence case put away, there is a chance the Hornets take him back. Of course, the team has yet to make any such assertions, however, Bridges teased a return on social media.

According to fans, Bridges went on his Snapchat story and posted a photo of himself in a Hornets jersey. Obviously, this could just be a one-off post. Despite that, it is interesting timing for Bridges to be doing this. With his legal battles in mind, it remains a mystery as to whether or not the Hornets would even consider him an option.

Miles Bridges on his Snapchat story 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5kziyEzgnR — Charlottehornetsonly (@ChaHornetsOnly) November 9, 2022

At this time, Bridges’ status with the Hornets remains a developing story. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

