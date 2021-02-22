On Friday, a press release was published by the US Border Patrol that detailed a major drug seizure that had occurred on February 13th. In the seizure, Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati intercepted a major shipment of cereal coming from South America which contained about 44 pounds of corn flakes that were coated in cocaine. It’s estimated that the cocaine in the shipment could have a street value of nearly $3 million.

The shipment, which was slated to be shipped to a private residence in Hong Kong, was alerted to Cincinnati officers by one of their narcotics dogs named Bico. When officers took a closer look inside the boxes of cereal, they found that the flakes were coated with a grayish substance that was later determined to be cocaine.



John Moore/Getty Images

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “They continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”

Drug traffickers apparently continue to become more and more creative with how they package their illicit substances.

[Via]